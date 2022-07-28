You don't talk to me: Sonia Gandhi told Smriti Irani in Parliament over 'rashtrapatni' row

YouTube
    New Delhi, July, 28: A war-of-words erupted in Parliament on Thursday between Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark on President Droupadi Murmu.

    After the Lok Sabha was adjourned soon after 12 noon, the Congress President walked across to the Treasury benches and sought to know from BJP member Rama Devi why she was dragged into the issue.

    Sonia Gandhi
    Sonia Gandhi

    However, Irani stepped in and was seen gesturing towards Gandhi and apparently protesting against Chowdhury's remark, PTI reports. Although Gandhi ignored Irani's protestations initially, she then reportedly turned towards Irani and said "you don't talk to me."

    Smriti Irani slams Cong MP AR Chowdhury over his alleged indecent remark against Prez MurmuSmriti Irani slams Cong MP AR Chowdhury over his alleged indecent remark against Prez Murmu

    Chowdhury's reference to Murmu, India's first tribal President, as "rashtrapatni" has triggered a war of words between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress.

    According to PTI, Rama Devi told Gandhi that her fault was that she had selected Chowdhury as the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha.

    Addressing reporters in the Parliament premises, Sitharaman accused Gandhi of speaking in a "threatening tone" with BJP members. Sitharaman claimed that Gandhi told BJP members "you don't talk to me" when they sought to know what was the issue being discussed.

    He has already apologised: Sonia Gandhi on Cong MP's 'Rashtrapatni' comment on Prez He has already apologised: Sonia Gandhi on Cong MP's 'Rashtrapatni' comment on Prez

    "Instead of tendering an apology, she is misleading by claiming that Adhir Chowdhury has already apologised. Instead of an apology, she is resorting to threats," Sitharaman said referring to the incident in the Lok Sabha chamber. Hitting back, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed Irani's behaviour as "outrageous".

    Responding to the issue, Sonia Gandhi said, "He has already apologised."

    Story first published: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 15:18 [IST]
    X