Woman gangraped by 6 men in front of friend in Mysuru outskirts

Mysuru, May 10: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by six men in front of her male friend near Lingambudhi Palya in Mysuru, Karnataka on Wednesday night.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Wednesday night when they were attacked by six perpetrators in Lingapura village. The duo has been admitted with grievous injuries at a local hospital.

Initial reports suggest that the unidentified attackers cornered the duo and brutally thrashed the boy with stone. They bludgeoned his foot with a heavy stone and then attacked the girl. The men then took turn to gangrape the girl.

When the woman raised an alarm, passersby came to their rescue and informed the Jayapura police. The accused immediately fled the scene.

According to the SP Mysuru, Amit Kumar Singh, the Jayapura police station came to know about the incident at 11 pm. After visiting the spot it was found that the girl was raped and her friend was assaulted.

Medical tests were conducted on the woman at 'Gelathi', an exclusive centre set up by the Department of Woman and Child Welfare on the premises of Cheluvamba Hospital to deal with such cases. She was treated as an out-patient and her condition is said to be stable. While her male friend, who suffered a fracture on his right leg, is undergoing treatment at K R Hospital in Mysuru.

According to the statement of the girl, she had gone to repay loan and en route they had stopped for a while when the incident took place. The spot was uninhabited.

Meanwhile, a case has already been registered and three special teams formed to nab the accused.

The Mysuru news comes at a time when the Alwar gangrape in distant Rajasthan has caused massive outrage. On April 26, the accused stopped the couple's motorcycle on Thanagaji-Alwar road and beat the husband. They stripped the couple and raped the woman in front of her husband. One of accused also shot a video. The incident occurred on April 26. This all happened for nearly three hours.

According to National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data in 2001 143795 incidents - rape, kidnapping and abduction, dowry deaths, assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, insult to modesty of women, cruelty by husband or relative, importation of girls from foreign countries, immoral traffic act, dowry prohibition act, indecent representation of woman and Sati - were registered. While, 327394 cases of crime against women have been registered in 2015.