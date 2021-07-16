With killing of 2 more Lashkar operatives, number of terrorists gunned down in J&K this year is 78

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 16: The security forces gunned down two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba in an encounter at the Danmar area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. During the encounter two personnel of the CRPF sustained injuries and they have been shifted to hospital.

A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF joined a cordon and search operation in the Alameda Colony of Danmar following a tip off. The area was then cordoned off by security forces.

Top Lashkar commander gunned down with two more terrorists in Pulwama

This operation comes in the backdrop of another encounter that took place on Wednesday in which three terrorists were killed in Pulwama. While two of those died were locals, the third was Abu Huraira, a commander of Pakistan origin.

With these encounters, the number of terrorists gunned down in the Valley this year has gone up to 78. Of these 39 were from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, while the rest were from the Hizbul Mujahideen, Al-Badr, Jaish-e-Mohammad and AuGH, Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar said.