YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    With killing of 2 more Lashkar operatives, number of terrorists gunned down in J&K this year is 78

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 16: The security forces gunned down two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba in an encounter at the Danmar area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. During the encounter two personnel of the CRPF sustained injuries and they have been shifted to hospital.

    With killing of 2 Lashkar operatives, number of terrorists gunned down in J&K this year is 78

    A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF joined a cordon and search operation in the Alameda Colony of Danmar following a tip off. The area was then cordoned off by security forces.

    Top Lashkar commander gunned down with two more terrorists in PulwamaTop Lashkar commander gunned down with two more terrorists in Pulwama

    This operation comes in the backdrop of another encounter that took place on Wednesday in which three terrorists were killed in Pulwama. While two of those died were locals, the third was Abu Huraira, a commander of Pakistan origin.

    With these encounters, the number of terrorists gunned down in the Valley this year has gone up to 78. Of these 39 were from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, while the rest were from the Hizbul Mujahideen, Al-Badr, Jaish-e-Mohammad and AuGH, Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar said.

    More SECURITY FORCES News  

    Read more about:

    security forces lashkar e tayiba jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X