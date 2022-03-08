BJP could end up with 326 seats in UP predicts Axis My India exit poll

Axis My India Exit Poll predicts BJP to win in Manipur with 33-43 seats

Poll of polls (Goa): Only 3 out of 8 surveys indicate BJP to emerge as single largest party

Poll of polls (Manipur): BJP to emerge as the single largest party

Exit polls 2022: All the predictions in one glance

With 'Hung Assembly' threat in Goa, Pramod Sawant rushes to Delhi to brief PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

Panaji, Mar 08: As exit polls predict hung assembly, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP President Sadanand Tanawde are in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Exit polls have mostly predicted that Goa to be heading for a hung assembly. The leaders are expected to discuss the future course of action.

Out of eight, only three polls have indicated that the saffron party might get more seats than its rival party Congress in the 40-member assembly.

However, no party is crossing the 21-seat mark to independently form their government on their own. AAP and others are expected to play a key role in forming the next government in the coastal state, if we have to go by the polls.

The single-phase polling was held on February 14 in Goa for the 40 assembly seats which passed off peacefully with no untoward incident being reported from any part of the state.

Goa witnessed a multi-cornered contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Local Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party, which has tied up with TMC, and the Goa Forward Party, which stitched an alliance with Congress, are also in the fray against the ruling BJP.

Know all about Dr. Pramod Sawant

The NCP and Shiv Sena have also fielded candidates.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 12:03 [IST]