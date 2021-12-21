With 5,326 Covid cases, India sees major drop in new infections, nearly 19% lower than yesterday

India reports 7,081 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

New Delhi, Dec 18: India recorded 5,326 new COVID-19 cases, 453 deaths in the last 24 hours amid a rise in infections being registered across the country from the highly contagious Omicron variant.

According to the latest update in the health ministry bulletin, there are 79,097 active cases of Covid-19 at the moment with an overall caseload of 0.24 per cent. The total number of cases registered so far in the country currently stood at 3,47,52,164.

The active cases stand at 84,565, which is the lowest in 569 days.

The active cases comprise 0.245 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020.

The ministry further said 10,14,079 samples were tested for the virus on Monday taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 66,61,26,659.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 11:26 [IST]