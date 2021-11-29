Winter Session: BJP members greet PM Modi with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'; Oppn shouts 'Jai Kisan'

New Delhi, Nov 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by his party members with thumping of desks and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan to the Lok Sabha chamber on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament. Whereas the members of the Opposition raised the 'Jai Kisan' slogan.

The Prime Minister came to the Lok Sabha minutes before the House met for the day. He is usually greeted with slogans and thumping of benches when he enters the House on day first day of the Parliament session.

Addressing the media before the beginning of the winter session, the PM called for a constructive and productive session. He said, "This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future. The session should be constructive. The benchmark should be constructive. There should be debate as well as peace."

Later, the house was adjourned following protests from the Opposition party and the session commenced at 12 after which the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, was passed amid din by Opposition members who were demanding a discussion on the draft legislation and farmers' issue.

"Earlier, we had said that the government will have to withdraw the farm laws, and today these laws were repealed. It is unfortunate that the farm laws were repealed without discussion. This government is scared of holding a discussion," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Congress party welcomes the withdrawal of the three farm laws. "We demanded a discussion on several incidents that took place during agitation including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident & the electricity bill. Farmers are still present at the protest site," he said.

Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 15:09 [IST]