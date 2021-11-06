Will take eyes out, cut arms: BJP MP Arvind Sharma to Congress after Manish Grover held hostage

India

oi-Prakash KL

Chandigarh, Nov 6: BJP MP Dr Arvind Sharma sparked off a controversy by giving a veiled threat to Congress a day after his colleague and BJP leader Manish Grover was held hostage by protesting farmers.

"Congress and Deepender Hooda should listen that if anyone dares to look towards Manish Grover (BJP leader) then we'll take their eyes out. If they put hands on him then their hands will be chopped off," news agency ANI quotes BJP MP Dr Arvind Sharma as saying over Haryana's Rohtak incident at Kiloi.

The clip of him making the controversial comments has gone viral. In the video, his followers are seen welcoming his veiled threat.

Reportedly, Arvind Sharma claims that Congress will not come to power for the next 25 years after the BJP struck an alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP.

#WATCH | Congress&Deepender Hooda should listen

that if anyone dares to look towards Manish Grover (BJP leader) then we'll take their eyes out. If they put hands on him then their hands will be chopped off: BJP MP Dr Arvind Sharma in Haryana's Rohtak on yday's incident at Kiloi pic.twitter.com/RhhZuq0PGL — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2021

Some BJP leaders, including former Haryana minister Manish Grover, were released after being held up inside a temple complex in Rohtak district's Kiloi for hours on Friday as several villagers and farmers staged a protest outside.

According to a police official, the incident occurred when Grover along with the local BJP leaders reached the temple complex as part of their plan to watch from there the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling a statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the seer's rebuilt samadhi in Kedarnath.

The demonstrators allowed the leaders to leave the temple complex only in the evening after the district administration and police officials pacified them. Some reports had claimed that the protesters were demanding that Grover should apologise to the farmers for calling protesters as "jobless alcoholics." With input from agencies