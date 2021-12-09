What may have gone wrong with Gen Rawat’s chopper: An Air Marshal explains

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 09: The death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a military chopper crash has perplexed many. The Indian Air Force had on Wednesday said that it has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The flight time from Sulur to Wellington is around 40 minutes and it would be hard to determine what may have gone wrong in such a short duration of time.

Air Marshal B K Pandey tells OneIndia that the incident is unfortunate. From what I am gathering is the rotor of the chopper may have hit the tree as a result of which the crash may have occurred. Moreover the weather was very foggy at the time of the incident he also added. However I would wait for the court of inquiry to establish what went wrong, Air Marshal Pandey also said.

Also Read:

Coming to the Mi-175V-5, he says that it is a very reliable machine, but unfortunately any machine can fail. The first chopper in this category was the Mi-8 and then came the Mi-17. The Mi-17V-5 was the latest procurement and the most modern machine. It is a very reliable machine, but as pointed out any machine can fail, Air Marshal Pandey also added.

These machines have been used for 100s of hours. They have been used in the Siachen Glacier as well and the reliability made them the preferred transport for VIPs including the President of India and Prime Minister.

The Indian Air Force has ordered an inquiry and the voice recorder and flight data recorder would be extremely crucial for critical information regarding the crash.

Air Marshal Pandey says that prima facie it looks like a pilot error. However I cannot say for sure and it has to be verified by a court of inquiry which is at the highest level.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 9:20 [IST]