    Deeply anguished: PM Modi, other leaders condole demise of Gen Bipin Rawat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 08: Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash near here on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and host of leaders have expressed condolences to the departed souls.

    Bipin Rawat

    Paying rich tributes to Rawat, PM Modi said that he was an outstanding soldier and a true patriot who greatly contributed to modernising India's armed forces and security apparatus.

    "I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families, " tweeted PM Modi.

    "Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti," the prime minister added.

    "The nation has lost one of its bravest sons," President Ram Nath Kovind extends condolences on the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat.

    Deeply shocked by the tragic death of Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his spouse Smt. Madhulika Rawat, senior officials of the armed forces and others in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, tweeted Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences on the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat. "A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions and commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained," Amit Shah said.

    Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

    Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife and said it is an unprecedented tragedy.

    ''I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time,'' Gandhi said on Twitter. ''Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives. India stands united in this grief,'' he said.

    X