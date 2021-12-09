General Bipin Rawat: A glory that touched the sky

What may have gone wrong with Gen Rawat’s chopper: An Air Marshal explains

New Delhi, Dec 09: As the nation mourns the loss of Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, one would remember the famous quote the glory that touched the sky.

General Rawat was a decorated officer and in his death India would find the vacuum left behind by him exceptionally difficult to fill.

General Rawat had an exceptional career that spanned over for four decades. After serving as the Indian Army Chief, he was appointed as first Chief of Defence Staff of the country. The government had amended the Army rules to extend the age of superannuation from 62 to 65, which went on to pave the way for the appointment for the post of CDS.

CDS Rawat: The general who reduced militancy in Northeast and planned the surgical strikes

During his tenure, he was credited with largely bringing down the menace of insurgency in Northeast.

He was instrumental in India's response to an ambush by the NSCN-K in which the Indian Army launched a cross-border operation into Myanmar.

General Rawat is also credited with the planning of the 2016 surgical strike in which the Indian Army went across the Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. General Rawat also monitored the developments when the Indian Air Force launched the Balakot air strike, following the death of 40 CRPF jawans in Pulwama.

General Rawat was decorated with several honours including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, and Sena Medal.

He is an alumnus of the St Edward School in Shimla and National Defence Academy a Khadakwasla. In December 1978, he was commissioned in the Fifth Battalion of the Eleven Gorkha Rifles. He was also a recipient of the Sword of Honour.

General Rawat was a veteran in high altitude warfare and counterinsurgency. He has served in the difficult terrains of Northern and Eastern Commands as well. He had commanded a company in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. As Colonel, he commanded the 5th Battalion 11 Gorkha Rifles in the Eastern Sector.

He was also part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force and commanded a multinational brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He was awarded the Force Commander's Commendation twice.