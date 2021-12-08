General Bipin Rawat's death: Check out his top quotes

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 8: The country's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was among the 13 people killed in the Indian Air Force helicopter crash near Coonoor apparently due to foggy weather conditions on Wednesday. He was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course.

He was known for his powerful speeches. Here, we are bringing you some of his popular quotes:

We are well prepared for any misadventure... Should they carry out a Galwan-like incident again, they will get it (back) in the same coin as they got last time," said Gen Rawat, referring to the violent skirmishes between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15 last year.

We seek neither gratitude nor applause because we firmly believe in the eternal wisdom of the Urdu couplet: Khamoshi se banate raho pehchan apni, hawaye khud tumhara tarana gayeyegi." (Let silence be your own identity and things will come your way).

This is a proxy war, and proxy war is a dirty war. It is played in a dirty way. The rules of engagement are there when the adversary comes face to face and fights with you," Rawat said.

People are throwing stones at us; people are throwing petrol bombs at us. If my men ask me, 'What do we do?', should I say, 'Just wait and die, I will come with a nice coffin with a national flag and I will send your bodies home with honour?

Well, ethos as a set of guiding principles, beliefs and values give us in the Army an unwritten but powerful Code of Conduct. An elevated platform to operate from which we are expected to do what we are tasked for. It might not have legal sanctity but it is even more powerful than law.

Adversaries must be afraid of you, and at the same time your people must be afraid of you. We are a friendly army, but when we are called to restore law and order, people have to be afraid of us.

Asked whether there should be a political initiative to reach out to the Kashmiri people, the army chief said it was for the government to decide. He had said, "Has political initiative not been taken in the past? What was the result? You had Kargil?

Referring to China, Pakistan and the internal security threats, he had said, "Indian Army is fully ready for a two and a half front war."

There is a difference between talk and action. One should only believe in talks when they see action happening on the ground.

We were always tasked for defending our borders. And when you have unsettled borders on your north and your west, you don't know which side the battle will commence and where it will end. So you should be prepared on both fronts.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 20:51 [IST]