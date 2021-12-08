CDS Rawat: The general who reduced militancy in Northeast and planned the surgical strikes

Nation lost one of its bravest sons: President Kovind on CDS Gen. Rawat

General Rawat killed in chopper crash: Prominent Indians who died in air crashes

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 08: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Rawat who took over as India's first CDS on December 31 2019 had once survived a chopper crash. It was on February 3 2015, Rawat survived a Cheetah crash in Dimapur, Nagaland. He was a Lieutenant General at that time.

The coonoor army chopper crash adds one more grim chapter in the book of similar accidents of prominent political personalities. Young and old alike, several leaders have been killed in private aircraft , most at the peak of their careers.

Sanjay Gandhi

Sanjay Gandhi, (33) younger son of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and widely seen as her successor, died in 1980.

Madhavrao Scindia

Madhavrao Scindia, a senior Congress leader and a former union cabinet minister, was killed in a Cessna aircraft crash on September 30, 2001 while travelling to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh to address a public rally.

G M C Balayogi

Lok Sabha Speaker and Telugu Desam leader G M C Balayogi died in a chopper crash on March 3, 2002 in Andhra Pradesh.

Balayogi was in a Bell 206 helicopter. An official probe ruled that the crash was caused when the pilot, unable to continue due to poor visibility, mistakenly landed on a pond thinking it was a land surface.

YS Rajasekhara Reddy

Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and four others were killed when their helicopter crashed on a hillock, about 49 nautical miles east of Kurnool in in September 2009. The inquiry into the crash later revealed that the helicopter was not "air-worthy" and poor judgments were made by the pilots.

Actress Soundarya

In 2004, leading South Indian actress Soundarya was among four people killed when the aircraft carrying them to Andhra Pradesh to campaign for the BJP crashed minutes after it took off from Jakkur airfield near Bangalore.

Soundarya's producer-brother Amarnath, BJP worker Ramesh Kadam and pilot Joy Phillips were the others who died.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 19:45 [IST]