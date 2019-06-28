Watch how Pilot's quick action saves lives in Ambala after IAF Jaguar aircraft being hit by birds

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 28: An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot flying the Jaguar aircraft loaded with two additional fuel drop tanks & Carrier Bomb Light Stores (CBLS) pods had a narrow escape when a flock of birds hit the aircraft in the mid-air soon after it took off from Ambala Air Base for a training mission.

After being hit by the birds, one of the engines of the aircraft failed, the pilot successfully jettisoned fuel tanks of his aircraft, however, managed to land safely at the Ambala Air Base.

The IAF said that the bird hit resulted in the failure of one of the fighter's engines. Despite most serious emergencies staring in his face, the young pilot assessed the situation in seconds, jettisoned two additional fuel drop tanks & CBLS Pods as per Standard Operating Procedure & safely landed the aircraft, it said.

#SavingLives: On the morning of 27 June19, an IAF Jaguar aircraft loaded with two additional fuel drop tanks & Carrier Bomb Light Stores

(CBLS) pods took off from AFS Ambala for a training

mission. Immediately after take off, the aircraft encountered a flock of

birds. pic.twitter.com/Mb0otqadVe — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 28, 2019

The officials also asserted that the pilot's quick actions bear testimony to highest professional standards of IAF resulting from extensive operational training. The professionalism & quick thinking by the pilot not only saved a war waging asset but also lives of many civilians in the area adjoining the airfield.

Recently, in Arunachal Pradesh, AN-32 helicopter of the IAF crashed just minutes before taking off on June 3, killing all 13 Air Force personnel on board when their contact with the ground staff lost. As per reports, since 2015-16, the Indian Air Force has lost 33 aircraft which includes 19 fighter jets, in crashes so far.