Chandighar: Tuition teacher held for forging IAF joining letters, and other documents

Chandighar, Jan 05: In a quest to serve the country anyone could go to such an extent that any of the aspirants could be fooled by the shrewd and fall an easy prey for the hunters and get forged.

In an incident a Tuition teacher was arrested with context to a forgery case for duping people with a promise to get them recruited in armed forces. As a part of the scam Dhanesh Kumar Pal-28, Uttar Pradesh would provide the joining letter with other forged documents. The case came to light when an aspirant named Vishal Kumar turned to the Behlana IAF gate and said I am here to join IAF. He was accompanied by a document namely the joining letter, Identity card and coloured photocopy of the canteen smart card, Liquor Card, all were in the same name. But when the details of the accompanied documents were scrutinized they all were found to be fake. In addition to the above mentioned a canteen departmental card and a dependent card were also found.

When IAF officials traced down Dhanesh. K Pal, it was found that he had already forged many documents of many departments earlier with a criminal intent to dupe the individual and indulged in criminal activities. While doing the further investigation it was found that the individual had not duped Vishal alone. But duped 12 other families also with a pretext he will get their ward into some government agencies.

SIT arrests Sanjiv Bhatt in Gujarat riots forgery case

When the accused was interrogated with the help of local police, he told the police in presence of IAF officials that. He is working in allegiance with Varun Srivastav who claims to have worked with IAF for a long duration. During the process of interrogation at the local police station, Dhanesh was handed over to the police so that a civil suit could be filed under the relevant section of IPC and CRPC. Section 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable), 468 (forgery for purpose of Cheating), 471 (used a document or electronic record as genuine) 511 (attempting to commit offence Punishable with imprisonment). Further investigation has been launched to nab the mentioned Varun Srivastav who is said to be the mastermind behind the whole scene. As far as the Dhanesh is concerned he is in custody of the local police of Bhelana and the court forwarding is awaited under the listed sections of IPC and CRPC as listed above.

Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 15:58 [IST]