Who is Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the new Vice Chief of IAF?

New Delhi, Jan 30: Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh is the new Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force, PTI reported citing officials on Monday. He will succeed Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, who will retire from service on Tuesday.

Who is AP Singh?

Currently serving as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Air Command, he is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College. On December 21, 1984, He was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF.

AP Singh is a Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot with over 4,900 hours of service flying on a variety of fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft. His operational tenures include being the Flight Commander and Commanding Officer of a MiG 27 squadron and Air Officer Commanding of an air base.

As a test pilot, he has served in Aircraft and System Testing Establishment in various ranks and capacities.

He also led the MiG 29 Upgrade Project Management Team in Moscow, Russia. He was the Project Director (Flight Test) at National Flight Test Centre looking after the flight testing of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas and Air Defence Commander at the South Western Air Command.

He was Senior Air Staff Officer at the Eastern Air Command before he took over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Air Command

He will take charge as the Vice Chief on Wednesday.

Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 23:26 [IST]