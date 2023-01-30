YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Who is Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the new Vice Chief of IAF?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    As a test pilot, AP Singh, the new Vice Chief of IAF, has served in Aircraft and System Testing Establishment in various ranks and capacities.

    New Delhi, Jan 30: Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh is the new Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force, PTI reported citing officials on Monday. He will succeed Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, who will retire from service on Tuesday.

    Who is AP Singh?

    Currently serving as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Air Command, he is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College. On December 21, 1984, He was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF.

    Who is Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the new Vice Chief of IAF?
    Photo credit: (PTI)

    AP Singh is a Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot with over 4,900 hours of service flying on a variety of fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft. His operational tenures include being the Flight Commander and Commanding Officer of a MiG 27 squadron and Air Officer Commanding of an air base.

    As a test pilot, he has served in Aircraft and System Testing Establishment in various ranks and capacities.

    He also led the MiG 29 Upgrade Project Management Team in Moscow, Russia. He was the Project Director (Flight Test) at National Flight Test Centre looking after the flight testing of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas and Air Defence Commander at the South Western Air Command.

    He was Senior Air Staff Officer at the Eastern Air Command before he took over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Air Command

    He will take charge as the Vice Chief on Wednesday.

    Comments

    More IAF News  

    Read more about:

    iaf

    Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 23:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2023
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X