    IAF’s Jaguar aircraft suffers bird hit in Ambala, pilot ejects safely

    Ambala, June 27: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar jet suffered a technical glitch after one of its engines failed following bird hit on Thursday morning. However, the pilot jettisoned fuel tanks of the aircraft and managed to land safely at the Ambala Air Base.

    Only one engine was hit and the pilot managed to land the plane safely at Amabla Air Force base, said News agency ANI, quoting IAF sources.

    IAF’s Jaguar aircraft suffers bird hit in Ambala, pilot ejects safely
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 11:58 [IST]
