Watch: Ambani family's dance performance at Anant-Radhika's engagement

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jan 20: The Ambani family put up a dance show yesterday to congratulate Anant Ambani on his engagement to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. They danced to a version of 'Wah Wah Ramji' from the movie 'Hum Apke Hain Kaun', with the lyrics changed to incorporate the names of the new couple.

The dance featured Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani in the middle, flanked by elder son Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta, and daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal. Watch video here:

#WATCH | The Ambani family dances at the ring ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant



The engagement ceremony was held at Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence 'Antilla' yesterday pic.twitter.com/mmNsI9fzkc — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India's biggest business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, was engaged to Radhika Merchant at Antilia on Thursday at Antilia. It was a traditional engagement ceremony where they performed old Gujarati rituals such as Gol Dhana (a kind of engagement as per Gujarati tradition) and Chunari Vidhi (Gol means jaggery and Dhana means coriander seeds).

After exchanging the rings, the couple sought blessings from their elders. The Merchant family received a warm welcome from the Ambani's at their residence amidst aarti and chanting of mantras.

From Aishwarya Rai to Gauri Khan, celebrity galore at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement

In December, the couple had a traditional roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani have been childhood friends. She is frequently seen at the functions of Ambanis. She is frequently seen at the functions of Ambanis and it may be recalled that she had performed at Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta's marriage.

In June, the Ambanis hosted a star-studded Arangetram ceremony for Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. Arangetram is the debut on-stage performance of Indian classical dance and music. This first performance follows years of training and many Indian classical dance forms perform an arangetram once the time has come for a disciple. The event was held at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant has a bachelor's degree in politics and economics from New York University. She hails from Kutch, Gujarat. She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. She is said to have a strong relationship with Nita Ambani.

Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 13:42 [IST]