Man gifts wife of 67 years a new engagement ring & her reaction is priceless

    Washington, Jan 3: She has lived with her husband for 67 years now but she was left distraught finding that she lost her engagement as well as the wedding rings at the nursing home where she stays with her husband.

    To ease her mother's sorrow, Diane Hawkins decided to go to some shopping with her father and together, they pulled off a surprise that the old woman will remember for the rest of her life. The duo bought the woman a diamond ring as the Christmas gift and her reaction see the gift replacing something she treasured all her life was priceless [see the video below].

    Hawkins lost her rings after she had to take them off following an injury. She claimed that she had placed them in her jewellery box after taking them off, which prompted the Twitterati to ask whether they were stolen.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 9:53 [IST]
