Mukesh Ambani's son Anant gets engaged to Radhika Merchant

oi-Prakash KL

Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, and Anant Ambani had their 'roka' ceremony.

Mumbai, Dec 29: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India's biggest business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

The couple had the 'roka' ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara on Thursday. "Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji's blessings be with you always. #AnantAmbani, [sic]" tweeted Parimal Nathwani, Director-Corporate Affairs, Reliance Industries Limited, Parimal Nathwani.

However, the news has not come as a surprise as there have hints of the two families taking their friendship to the next level.

Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always. #AnantAmbani pic.twitter.com/BmgKDFsPYh — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 29, 2022

In June, Nita Ambani hosted a star-studded Arangetram ceremony for her in Mumbai.Arangetram is the debut on-stage performance of Indian classical dance and music. This first performance follows years of training and many Indian classical dance forms perform an arangetram once the time has come for a disciple.

Mukesh Ambani sets targets for kids in succession plan

The event was held at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani have been childhood friends. She is frequently seen at the functions of Ambanis and it may be recalled that she had performed at Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta's marriage.

Daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, Radhika Merchant has a bachelor's degree in politics and economics from New York University. She is said to have a strong relationship with Nita Ambani.

Story first published: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 16:16 [IST]