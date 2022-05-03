YouTube
    Video of Rahul Gandhi 'partying' abroad amidst clashes in Rajasthan goes viral

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 03: A purported video showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi grooving to the music at a nightclub in a "foreign country" has gone viral on social media.

    Video of Rahul Gandhi partying abroad amidst clashes in Rajasthan goes viral

    The undated video shows Rahul Gandhi partying along with another person at a nightclub believed to be in Kathmandu.

    Several BJP leaders have shared the video on Twitter and slammed the Congress leadership amidst communal clashes in Rajasthan where the party is in power.

    BJP IT Convener Amit Malviya said on Twitter, "Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under siege. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate. (sic)"

    Union law minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "Vacation, Party, Holiday, Pleasure Trip, Private Foreign Visit etc are nothing new to the nation now..."

    "Rahul Gandhi went to a friendly country Nepal to participate in a pvt marriage function of a friend who also happens to be a journalist... last I checked, having family & friends & attending marriage ceremonies is a matter of our culture & civilisation," said Randeep Surjewala, Congress.

    "It has still not become a crime in this country... to attend a marriage celebration. Maybe after today, BJP may decide it is illegal to attend a marriage & a crime to have friends," he added.

    "But do let me know so that we can change our status and civilisational practices of attending marriages of our friends and family members," he further added.

