To boost connectivity in North-East, PM Modi to inaugurate first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh

Kashi, TN are timeless centres of culture and civilization: PM at 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' in Varanasi

Video: A sneak peak into ‘world’s longest river cruise’ Ganga Vilas

India

oi-Deepika S

The Ship to traverse through 27 different river systems with 50 tourist spots covering a distance of 3,200 kms between Varanasi in UP to Dibrugarh in Assam.

Varanasi, Jan 13: Ganga Vilas, the luxury cruise that will begin its journey from the famous 'Ganga Aarti' in Varanasi, is not just the world's longest luxury cruise tour but the epitome of world-class facilities.

The tour from the famous 'Ganga Aarti' in Varanasi, covers Sarnath, a place of great reverence for Buddhism; Mayong, known for its 'tantric' craft; and Majuli, which promises to be an impressive journey indeed.

The cruise will travel around 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh, sailing across 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh.

MV Ganga Vilas is not only the world's #LongestRiverCruise, it is also the epitome of world-class facilities and comfort. An impressive experience indeed, onboard the vessel in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/JsDs7t3dKC — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) January 13, 2023

The 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, River Ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.

PM Modi flags off 'world’s longest river cruise’ Ganga Vilas, to cost Rs 25,000 per day

MV Ganga Vilas has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey.

The maiden voyage of MV Ganga Vilas will witness 32 tourists from Switzerland relishing the Varanasi to Dibrugarh journey. The expected date of arrival of MV Ganga Vilas in Dibrugarh is on 1st March, 2023.

An-all inclusive package with expeditions, sightseeing and entertainment is priced at around Rs 25,000 per person per night, which would be around Rs 20 lakh for the 51-day journey.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 11:24 [IST]