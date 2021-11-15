YouTube
    Vice-Prez Venkaiah Naidu's granddaughter cuts wedding cost, donates Rs 50 lakh for kids treatment

    New Delhi, Nov 14: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's granddaughter Sushma donated Rs 50 lakh for the treatment of children with heart ailments belonging to weaker sections of the society on Sunday on the occasion of Children's Day.

    Sushma announced that she was making the said contribution by cutting down on her marriage expenses. She is scheduled to tie the knot next month.

    She had vowed to cut down on her wedding expenditure thereby allowing her grandparents and parents to contribute Rs 50 lakh for the noble cause, sources said.

    A cheque of Rs 50 lakh was presented to Hyderabad-based 'Hrudaya - Cure a Little Heart Foundation' in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

    Amit Shah attended the 20th anniversary of Swarna Bharati Trust, run by Venkaiah Naidu's daughter Deepa Venkat. The trust has been conducting vocational training, skill development and other initiatives to empower rural women and youth.

    Amit Shah complimented Sushma and her parents, Harshvardhan and Radha, for their noble gesture and the trust for its dedication to the cause of rural people. PTI

    Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 9:27 [IST]
    X