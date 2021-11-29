UP Election 2022 Prediction: Alarm bells ringing for BJP as 75.8 % people angry with govt [ABP-Cvoter]

India

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Nov 29: The latest ABP CVoter Survey has indicated that alarm bells ringing for the BJP ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022. The public opinion towards the ruling party seems to be changing over multiple issues including farmers' protests.

What Per Cent of People Want to see a Change in Government?

On asking whether they want a change in the government, 48.3 per cent of people said that they were angry with Yogi Adityanath's government, while 27.5 per cent of respondents said that they were angry but do not want to change the government.

It means 75.8 per cent out of 12,894 people expressed their dissatisfaction with the government. Only, 24.2 per cent of people stated that they do not want to change the government, the ABP Cvoter Survey findings said.

How do People Rate Yogi Adityanath's Governance? Here's what ABP-CVoter's Latest Survey Says

Interestingly, 41.5 per cent of people have rated Yogi Adityanath's performance as 'good' while 37.4 per cent of respondents felt his performance is 'poor' with 21.1 people calling his governance as 'average'.

Nonetheless, Yogi, at 42.8 per cent, is still seen as a preferred CM candidate while his nearest rival Akhilesh Yadav from Samajwadi Party is preferred by 32.2 per cent of respondents followed by BSP supremo Mayawati (15.4 per cent), Priyanka Gandhi (3.6 per cent) and Jayant Chaudhary (1.5 per cent). 4.4 per cent of people want 'Others.'

More surprisingly, 45.3 per cent of people felt that the BJP will return to power again while 29.3 per cent of respondents said that Akhilesh Yadav's party would emerge victorious. Whereas 8.1 per cent people think the BSP will come to power and 8 per cent of people stated Congress would form the next government.

3.3 per cent wants a different party to come to power, 2.8 per cent of people said they were unsure of the outcome while 2.7 per cent predicted a hung assembly.

Which factors Would Affect UP Assembly Polls 2022?

As many as 26.9 per cent of respondents felt that farmers' protest will significantly affect the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election. 16.1 per cent of people feel communal polarisation impacts the outcome followed by Yogi government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic (15.2 per cent) and crack-down on mafias and gangsters (13.5 per cent).

However, 10.6 per cent of respondents pointed out other issues while 6.7 per cent of people stated the government's implementation of schemes including the anti-romeo squad would impact the poll results.

Also, 6.1 per cent of people felt PM Modi's image will have an impact on the poll, 3.3 per cent said UP government's performance on the economic front and 1.6 per cent of respondents felt the results in other assembly elections and panchayat elections are seen as minor factors.

The survey results clearly indicate that it would not be a cakewalk for the BJP this time although it still has a chance to emerge victorious.