UP: Drunken man gives triple talaq to wife over phone, police remain mute spectators

Lucknow, Jan 10: While lawmakers debated over the controversial triple talaq bill in Parliament, a woman in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that her husband in an inebriated state has given her divorce by uttering the word "talaq" three times over phone.

What makes the woman's case more chilling is that in spite of the victim approaching the police for "justice", the cops are yet to take any action against the husband.

News agency ANI tweeted that a woman in Kaushambi, UP alleged that her husband gave triple talaq to her in an inebriated condition over phone.

She added that her husband used to beat her up and abuse her regularly for the last three-four years.

"After he gave me talaq over phone, I complained to the police but no action has been taken till now," rued Rosy Begum.

In the recently concluded Winter Session of Parliament, the triple talaq bill got stuck in the Rajya Sabha after opposition parties demanded that it should be first sent to a select committee for review.

That bill got passed in the Lok Sabha without much protest as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys a majority in the Lower House of Parliament. The bill will be once again tabled in the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

On August 22 last year, the Supreme Court banned the practice of instant triple talaq, (the practice under which a Muslim man can divorce his wife by simply uttering the word "talaq" three times) calling it unconstitutional.

Now, the bill has to be passed by the Upper House of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, to become a law. The passage of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill will make the practice of triple talaq criminal.

While moving the triple talaq bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on December 28 last year said that about 100 triple talaq cases had taken place since the Supreme Court struck it down in August last year.

