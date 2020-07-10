Untenable, exaggerated, says India on China’s Galwan Valley claim

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 10: India has rejected China's claim on the Galwan Valley as exaggerated and untenable.

A statement that was released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry after the talks between National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and China's foreign minister, Wang Yi did not make a subtle reference to Beijing's claim of sovereignty on the Galwan Valley.

Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said that the government has noted some inaccurate and uninformed comments about the process of disengagement of the Indian and Chinese armies. He spelt out the position of the government that China's claim on the Galwan valley were exaggerated and untenable and that the LAC must be strictly respected and observed as it was the basis for peace and tranquility in the border areas.

He also recalled New Delhi's position that neither side should take any unilateral action to alter the Line of Actual Control. We remain convinced of the need for maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue, he also said. India is strongly committed to ensuring its sovereignty and territorial integrity, he also added.