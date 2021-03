Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Now Mumbaikars to be challaned for not wearing masks

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 30: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife Nutan Goel on Tuesday took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. The health minister took the second jab of indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' exactly 28 days after the first shot on March 2.

As per the hospital receipt, Dr Harshvardhan paid Rs 250 charges for the vaccine at the private facility. Rs 100 was paid for 'COVID-19 vaccination administration charges' and Rs 150 for 'COVID-19 vaccine charges'.

The vaccination was done as part of India's second phase of inoculation for those above 60 years of age, and people between 45 and 59 years of age with specific comorbidities.

India records 56,211 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Now, those over 45 years of age will also get the Covid-19 vaccine from April 1, irrespective of the comorbidities. So far, 6.11 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'.

The government has raised the interval between the first and second doses of Covishield to up to eight weeks in its ongoing vaccination drive against Covid-19.

However, this is only applicable for Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and not Bharat Biotech-ICMR's Covaxin, which the Union Health Minister took.