YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 30: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife Nutan Goel on Tuesday took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. The health minister took the second jab of indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' exactly 28 days after the first shot on March 2.

    vaccine

    As per the hospital receipt, Dr Harshvardhan paid Rs 250 charges for the vaccine at the private facility. Rs 100 was paid for 'COVID-19 vaccination administration charges' and Rs 150 for 'COVID-19 vaccine charges'.

    The vaccination was done as part of India's second phase of inoculation for those above 60 years of age, and people between 45 and 59 years of age with specific comorbidities.

    India records 56,211 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hoursIndia records 56,211 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

    Now, those over 45 years of age will also get the Covid-19 vaccine from April 1, irrespective of the comorbidities. So far, 6.11 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'.

    The government has raised the interval between the first and second doses of Covishield to up to eight weeks in its ongoing vaccination drive against Covid-19.

    However, this is only applicable for Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and not Bharat Biotech-ICMR's Covaxin, which the Union Health Minister took.

    More CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON ECONOMY News

    Read more about:

    Coronavirus impact on economy Corona vaccine coronavirus harsh vardhan

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 12:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X