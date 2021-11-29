Here is what the farm laws repeal bill says

Tribute to 750 farmers who died: Tikait on passage of Farm Laws Repeal Bill

New Delhi, Nov 29: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that the passage of Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 is a tribute to the 750 farmers who passed away during the ongoing agitation that started in November last year.

"The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is a tribute to the 750 farmers who died during the agitation. MSP (minimum support price) continues to be the bug. The protest will continue as other issues, including MSP, are pending," Tikait told reporters.

The repeal of these three legislations was one of the key demands of around 40 farmer unions protesting against these reforms for nearly a year now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on November 19 that the three farm legislations will be repealed.

On November 21, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) -- the joint body of farmer unions leading the current protests -- had written to the prime minister to immediately resume talks on the farmers' six demands, including legal guarantee for procurement of crops at MSP.

The other demands were sacking and arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, withdrawal of cases against farmers and building of a memorial for those who lost their lives during the agitation.

They also sought removal of penal provisions on farmers in the 'Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act 2021' and withdrawal of the draft 'Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021' proposed by the government.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act is aimed at giving freedom to farmers to sell their produce outside the mandis.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act is to provide cultivators the right to enter into a contract with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters, or large retailers for the sale of future farming produce at a pre-agreed price.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act was implemented to remove commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, onion, and potatoes from the list of essential commodities and also do away with the imposition of stock holding limits on such items, except under 'extraordinary circumstances'.