The significance of J P Nadda and what will he bring to the table

New Delhi, Jan 21: In a major event held on Monday, J P Nadda took over the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He was the working president before he took over the top post in the party from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. What is the significance of Nadda taking over the party chief. Let us hear it from leading political scientist, Dr. Sandeep Shastri.

Dr. Shastri tells OneIndia that it is common practise in the BJP that once a president takes over as minister, he or she relinquishes the post of party president. When the BJP won in 2014, Rajnath Singh relinquished the position of party president after he was made the Home Minister.

What is important to note is that within the BJP, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani played a major role, the party presidents always had a secondary role to play. I see something similar happening today, says Dr. Shastri.

Nadda, will lead the party and undertake the day to to day work. The major decisions relating to the party will however not happen without the approval of Narendra Modi or Amit Shah, Dr. Shastri points out.

Nadda has certain unique qualities. He is someone who has been active and part of the RSS and BJP since the beginning of his career. He is a trusted worker of the party and someone who clearly tow the party's line.

The party wants someone like Nadda who can hold the position of leadership and yet allow the real leadership to have a major say. His other qualities are his organisational skills, he takes everyone along, Dr. Shastri says while adding that these are important for the party.