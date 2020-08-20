The correct way to assess M S Dhoni’s impact is as a phenomenon: PM Modi in letter to M S

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to cricketing legend M S Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15.

"On August 15, in your trademark unassuming style you shared a short video that was enough to become a long and passionate discussion point for the entire nation. 130 crore Indians were disappointed but were also eternally grateful for all that you have done for Indian cricket in the last decade and half."

One way to look at your cricketing career is through the prism of statistics. Your have been one of the most successful captains, instrumental in taking India to the top of the world charts. Your name will go down in history as being one of the world's batting greats, among the greatest cricketing captains and certainly one the best wicketkeepers the game has seen, the PM said in the letter.

Your dependability in tough situations and style of finishing matches particularly in the 2011 World Cup Final, will forever be etched in the public memory for generations. But, the name Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will not be remembered merely for his career statistics or specific march winning roles. Looking at you just as a sportsperson would be injustice.

The correct way to assess is your impact is as a phenomenon, PM Modi also said.

I hope Sakshi and Ziva get to spend more time with you. I convey my good wishes to them as well. I remember seeing a picture of you playing with your cute daughter even as everyone around you was celebrating a victory in a particular tournament! That was vintage Dhoni, the PM also said.

Read PM Modi's full letter to M S Dhoni here: