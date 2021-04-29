YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    telangana coronavirus death

    Telangana: 30-year-old woman dies 'due to fear' on testing positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Apr 29: A 30-year-old woman died due to fear immediately after she came to know that she tested positive for COVID-19 in Medak district on Thursday, health officials said.

    Telangana: 30-year-old woman dies due to fear on testing positive for COVID-19

    The woman, who had fever since Wednesday night, underwent coronavirus test at a health facility in Toopran on Thursday morning.

    Covid-19: UP weekend lockdown extended, includes Mondays too, now Friday 8 pm to Tuesday 7 amCovid-19: UP weekend lockdown extended, includes Mondays too, now Friday 8 pm to Tuesday 7 am

    After she learnt that she tested positive for the infection she suddenly lost consciousness and died at the health facility itself, they said.

    A senior health official said the woman had a history of diabetes for the past three years and she died due to fear after she heard the news of her testing positive.

    MORE telangana NEWS

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 23:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X