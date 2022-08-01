YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    TDP founder NTR's daughter Uma Maheshwari found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Aug 01: TDP founder and ex-Andhra Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's daughter, Uma Maheshwari was reportedly found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad.

    Police shifted the body to a local government hospital for postmortem, as per news agency ANI.

    Uma Maheshwari
    Uma Maheshwari

    A case is being registered U/s 174 CrPC (Police to enquire & report on suicide), further probe is on.

    Hyderabad minor gangrape: Police file 600-page chargesheetHyderabad minor gangrape: Police file 600-page chargesheet

    The deceased was the youngest among 12 children of NT Rama Rao, who was popularly known as NTR, and the youngest of four sisters.

    Former Union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and Nara Bhuwaneswari, who is TDP President and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's wife, are her sisters.

    The news of her death has been informed to brother and popular actor and TDP legislator N Balakrishna and other family members who live abroad, sources informed news agency IANS.

    Comments

    More hyderabad News  

    Read more about:

    hanging residence hyderabad

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X