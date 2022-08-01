TDP founder NTR's daughter Uma Maheshwari found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad

Next 30-40 years to be era of BJP, India will be vishwa guru: Shah at BJP national executive meet

Hyderabad, Aug 01: TDP founder and ex-Andhra Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's daughter, Uma Maheshwari was reportedly found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad.

Police shifted the body to a local government hospital for postmortem, as per news agency ANI.

A case is being registered U/s 174 CrPC (Police to enquire & report on suicide), further probe is on.

The deceased was the youngest among 12 children of NT Rama Rao, who was popularly known as NTR, and the youngest of four sisters.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and Nara Bhuwaneswari, who is TDP President and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's wife, are her sisters.

The news of her death has been informed to brother and popular actor and TDP legislator N Balakrishna and other family members who live abroad, sources informed news agency IANS.