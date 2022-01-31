Tamil Nadu local elections: BJP to contest alone after failed talks with AIADMK over seat-sharing issue

Chennai, Jan 31: The Tamil Nadu BJP has decided to contest the civic body elections alone following failed talks with its ally AIADMK. However, the two parties will continue to have an alliance at the national level.

Speaking to reporters, K Annamalai, state BJP president, said that the decision to contest alone was taken after consultation with the national leadership. "It was decided in the best interest of the party cadres," he said.

According to the BJP state chief, the AIADMK was willing to give only 10 per cent of the seat while the saffron party demanded more seats. However, there was an indication of the two parties contesting the elections alone after the saffron party released the names of 300 candidates of municipalities in Cuddalore and Dharmapuri districts in the first list.

Nonetheless, Annamalai clarified that the AIADMK is part of the NDA and both the parties will fight unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The BJP and AIADMK's relationship strained recently following objectionable comments made by BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran in connection with the death of a 17-year old student studying in a Christian school in Thanjavur.

Local Body Elections:

Ordinary election to the urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu will be held on February 19 and counting of votes will be taken up on February 22.

The filing of nomination for the single-phase poll has commenced from January 28 and would go on till February 4. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on February 5 and February 7 will be the last day for withdrawal of nominations, State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar said while announcing the election schedule.

Polls will be held to 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats and 649 other urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu. The model code of conduct has come into force from Wednesday.

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 15:22 [IST]