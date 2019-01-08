  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Tamil Nadu: 19 Vacancies in Department of Handlooms and Textiles

    By
    |

    Chennai, Jan 8: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has called application for recruitment to Senior Technical Assistant and Junior Technical Assistant in Department of Handlooms and Textiles. A total of 19 vacancies have been notified by the Commission. Candidates can apply from 07.01.2019 to 06.02.2019.

    Tamil Nadu: 19 Vacancies in Department of Handlooms and Textiles

    The number of vacancies is only approximate and is liable for modification including reduction with reference to vacancy position at any time before finalisation of selection.
    It is mandatory for the applicants to register their basic particulars through One-Time online.

    Registration system on payment of Rs.150/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty only) towards registration fee and then should apply online for this recruitment. [The One-Time Registration will be valid for 5 years from the date of registration. Thereafter, the registration should be renewed by paying the prescribed fee.

    TNPSC will conduct written exam, for selection to the posts, on April 20 in two sessions.

    Click here for notification and online application:

    More chennai NewsView All

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu chennai public service commission

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue