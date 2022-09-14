'Symbols of pure evil': Stung Cong ally on exit of 8 MLAs in Goa

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 14: Congress' ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) has come down heavily on the eight Congress leaders who defected to the BJP, saying they "allowed to be purchased like cattle" and criticised the BJP for treating representatives of the people like 'sacks of wheat'.

In a statement, the GFP said that the leaders stand today as the "symbols of pure evil". The Goans have been backstabbed and their faith has been destroyed by oaths and then this betrayal by the eight MLAs, it said. "They will note that this act of perfidy comes on the Hindu auspicious period of Pitru Paksa, when these MLAs chose to repay their debts to their ancestors in this devious and false-hearted manner," India TV quoted Goa Forward Party chief and its lone MLA, Vijai Sardesai in a statement.

He then attacked the BJP for using "deceit and manipulation" to stay in power.

"The BJP who are in power not because of the mandate of the people but because of deceit and manipulation has lowered democracy and parliamentary politics to its nadir, reduced Goa to ridicule, by treating people's representatives as commodities, like sacks of wheat, to be bought for a price; and the unscrupulous and unfaithful MLAs have allowed them to be purchased like cattle. The people will not forget that the chief minister who would consider himself to be victorious in this dirty bargain has miserably failed in every constitutional and administrative duty he's been assigned including the proper governance of the state, protection of life and property of its citizens," the statement added.

Goa political crisis: How numbers stack up in 40-member assembly?

Eight Congress MLAs, including former Goa CM Digambar Kamat and Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, have joined the BJP after meeting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the Assembly Complex on Wednesday. This development has jolted the Congress party immensely as it is now left with just three members in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

The eight MLAs who met with CM Sawant are Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.

"All top Congress leaders who strengthened the party will leave it in the coming days because of too much of differences among themselves. We're representing the people, will have to hear their voices," Congress MLA Michael Lobo said after joining the BJP.

"People of Goa have told us that 'Bharat Jodo yatra' is not going to be a success because of big infighting amongst the topmost leaders of the Congress party," Lobo, who had switched from BJP to Congress before the polls, added.

The development comes when Rahul Gandhi's ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its eighth day. The Congress General Secretary on Wednesday commenced the yatra on a spiritual note by paying his respects to renowned philosopher and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 15:12 [IST]