Kufr fatwas have become a political weapon to stop good over bad: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

The Governor said that the first fatwa was not issued against a non-Muslim. It was against a man who was brought up by Prophet Mohammad

New Delhi, Jan 16: Kerala governor, Arif Mohammad Khan has criticised the use of fatwas by the Islamic religious organisations and said that they are being used as a political tool or weapon by the politicians.

Speaking at a programme to mark the 75th anniversary of the weekly publication, Panchjanya in Delhi, Arif Mohammad Khan said that kufr fatwas are actually only given for political reasons and have been used as political weapons. Islamic history shows that fatwas were given to weaken the opponents.

Fatwas' are never used because of religious reasons. There are 200 instances in Quran & no human being can decide who is right and who is wrong. 'Fatwas' are being used as a political weapon: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Kerala governor said.

The first fatwa for a kufr in Islam was not against the non-Muslim. It was against a man who had been brought up Prophet Mohammad and who was also his son-in-law, Hazrat Ali who was later murdered. He went on to add that there are at least 200instances in the Quran where it is said that right and wrong will be decided when people die and meet their creator. Quoting the Quran he said that not even the Prophet has been given the right to decide this.

I have many such fatwas against me since my time in the Congress, he said. I was not part of the BJP then. I used to make my speeches in Hindi. In those days, even for using Hindi you could get a kufr fatwa issued against you. Kufr fatwas are only given for political reasons and have become political weapons. This happened because unfortunately under the Muslim the was written, the rights of Muslims and non-Muslims are not the same. Hence these fatwas are given to deprive others of their rights.

He noted that Maulana Shibli would say that the doors of paradise would open only to those who have received two or four fatwas. He blamed the politicians rather than the Ulema or clerics for the endeavour to foster a sense of superiority among the Muslims.

He also said that Sir Syed Ahmed Khan when invited by the Arya Samaj had asked why they do not call him Hindu. In fact all those who are born in Hindustan should be called Hindu, he had said. He also said that Muslims were responsible for their backwardness and that no one else can be blamed for this.

On his differences with Kerala Chief Minister.

He said that the disagreement between him and Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan began because of the Citizenship Amendment Act. However there is no conflict now, he added.

There is no conflict with the Kerala government. The moment I reached there, the CAA came and they could not digest that a Constitutional office in Kerala could support the CAA. My job is to defend it, not support it. He also said that it is his duty to protect the Constitution and the law. So if there is an attack on that, something to which the President has given assent, then it is my duty to defend it.

He said that he had met with the CM and told him that he knows he is a Communist. Even I am not a believer of an organised religion. I believe in spirituality. I told him that the meaning of dharma is accountability. My duty is to defend the Constitution. I also told him that I would not feel bad, if publicly criticised me. You do your duty and I will do mine, he said while adding that there has been no tension since then.

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 12:14 [IST]