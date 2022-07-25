BJP wants us to keep fighting with Pakistan: Mehbooba Mufti

Its we Kashmiris who provide ‘real sense of security’ to Amarnath pilgrims: Mehbooba Mufti

He fulfilled BJP's political agenda at cost of Constitution: Mehbooba Mufti criticises Kovind

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 25: As former President Ram Nath Kovid demitted the office on Monday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti criticised him, saying he has left behind a legacy during which the country's Constitution was "trampled upon" as he "fulfilled BJP's political agenda".

"The outgoing President leaves behind a legacy where the Indian Constitution was trampled upon umpteenth times. Be it scrapping of Article 370,CAA or the unabashed targeting of minorities & Dalits, he fulfilled BJPs political agenda all at the cost of the Indian Constitution," she tweeted.

Kovind demitted office on Monday after completing his five-year tenure.

On the other hand, congratulating Kovind for successfully completing his term as the 14th President, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin recalled the former President's gesture of accepting his government's invitation to grace the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly in August, 2021.

Fact Check: PM Modi did not ignore President Kovind while he greeted him

"I take this opportunity to thank you for all the support you have extended for the state as the President of the country. I am sure that the country would continue to benefit from your rich experience and I wish you good health and peace," Stalin said in his message to Kovind.

Meanwhile, Draupadi Murmu was on Monday sworn in as India's 15th President in the packed and historic Central Hall of Parliament.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office to Murmu in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers, governors, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and a host of dignitaries.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 13:38 [IST]