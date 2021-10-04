6 Rafale fighters to be flagged off by IAF chief from France

Stunning images of Rafale jet carrying Scalp stealth cruise missile released: See here

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 02: The Indian Air Force released stunning images of a Rafale fighter jet carrying the Scalp cruise missile. The Rafale is capable of carrying two Scalp missiles which have a range of 500 kilometres and is part of the weapons package.

When you know how to be Smart and Pretty - Ways of the World, the IAF said in a tweet.

The Scalp missile is manufactured by European defence giant MBDA. It is designed to hit high value strongly protected targets inside deep enemy territory. It is a stealth missile and is designed to escape radar detected and fly at a low level.

The Scalp has been part of the UK's Royal Air Force and French Air Force. They were used in the Gulf War.

The seventh batch of three more Rafale fighter jets arrived in India in July after flying non-stop for a distance of almost 8,000 km from France, in a further boost to the strike capability of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The new batch of the aircraft will be part of the IAF's second squadron of the Rafale jets. The aircraft were provided mid-air refuelling by the air force of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). "Three Rafale aircraft arrived in India a short while ago, after a direct ferry from #IstresAirBase, France. IAF deeply appreciates the support by UAE Air Force for in-flight refuelling during the non-stop ferry," the IAF said in a tweet.

Following the arrival of the new batch, the number of Rafale jets with the IAF went up to 24.

The new squadron of Rafale jets will be based in Hasimara airbase in West Bengal.

The first Rafale squadron is based in the Ambala air force station. A squadron comprises around 18 aircraft.

India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29 last year.

India is expected to get more Rafale jets from France in the next few months.

The Rafale jets, manufactured by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia.

The Rafale jets are capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile, Scalp cruise missile and MICA weapons system will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets.

(With agency inputs)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 16:17 [IST]