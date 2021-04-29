States have over 1 crore vaccine doses, to get 20 lakh more in next 3 days

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra foundation day to be low-key affair this year

New Delhi, Apr 29: The Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination will be implemented from 1st May 2021. Registration for the new eligible population groups has started from yesterday (28th April). Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.

Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.16 crore vaccine doses (16,16,86,140) to States/UTs Free of Cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is15,10,77,933doses, the Ministry of Health said.

More than 1 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,06,08,207) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

More than 20 Lakh (20,48,890) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

There have been some media reports recently quoting some Maharashtra State Government officials pointing out that the vaccines in the State are finished thereby adversely impacting the vaccination drive in the state.

It is clarified that the total COVID vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as on 28th April 2021 (at 8 am) are 1,63,62,470. Of this, the total consumption including wastage (0.22%) was 1,56,12,510.

Balance of 7,49,960 vaccine doses is still available with the state for administration to the eligible population groups.

Furthermore, 20,48,890 doses of COVID vaccine are in the pipeline for delivery in the next three days.