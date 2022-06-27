Special CBI court refuses to extend judicial custody of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

When Maulana Saad refused to budge, MHA ordered a mid-night clean up action at Nizamuddin

New Delhi, Jun 27: Special CBI court on Monday refused to extend the judicial custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in alleged money laundering case as neither he was produced nor legally represented by a lawyer before the Court as he is hospitalised.

The Court asked Enforcement Directorate to produce him through VC.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

During the search conducted on June 7, the ED said it seized various incriminating documents and digital records.

The ED said that the total movable assets were seized from an "unexplained source" and were "found to be secreted" in the raided premises.

More than Rs 2 crore in cash and gold weighing 1.8 kg were seized by the ED after raids against Jain and those linked to him, in a money laundering case. The ED has submitted that Jain was not cooperating in the interrogation.

Monday, June 27, 2022