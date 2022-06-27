YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra By Election Results 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Special CBI court refuses to extend judicial custody of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 27: Special CBI court on Monday refused to extend the judicial custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in alleged money laundering case as neither he was produced nor legally represented by a lawyer before the Court as he is hospitalised.

    The Court asked Enforcement Directorate to produce him through VC.

    Satyendar Jain
    Satyendar Jain

    Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    During the search conducted on June 7, the ED said it seized various incriminating documents and digital records.

    The ED said that the total movable assets were seized from an "unexplained source" and were "found to be secreted" in the raided premises.

    More than Rs 2 crore in cash and gold weighing 1.8 kg were seized by the ED after raids against Jain and those linked to him, in a money laundering case. The ED has submitted that Jain was not cooperating in the interrogation.

    Comments

    More REFUSED News  

    Read more about:

    refused judicial custody money laundering case

    Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X