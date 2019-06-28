SC rejects rebel AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat's plea over disqualification notice

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 28: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition filed by rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Devinder Sehrawat, who had moved the top court to challenge the disqualification notice issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Speaker under the anti-defection law.

"Go before the speaker... And if you have any grievance against the order, you can take recourse to legal remedy if available to you," the top court's vacation bench told the lawmaker.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sehrawat has claimed in his plea that he has still not joined the primary membership of the BJP and the disqualification notice issued to him was arbitrary and illegal.

A vacation bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai told senior advocate Soli Sorabjee, appearing for Sehrawat, that the matter would be heard on Friday.

"Your matter will be listed tomorrow," the bench told Sorabjee and asked the petitioner to serve the copy of plea to the parties -- Delhi Assembly Speaker and the AAP.

CJI, 4 top judges to heard PILs, according to new roster in Supreme Court

Sehrawat had on Wednesday moved the apex court against the disqualification notice issued to him under the anti-defection law.

Sehrawat is a legislator from Bijwasan.