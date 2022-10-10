YouTube
Tehran eying a nuclear deal
    Cow as national animal? Is this our job asks SC

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 10: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the centre to declare cow as a national animal.

    A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Abhay S Oka asked the petitioner what fundamental right was being affected. "Is this the job of the court? Why do you file such petitions where we are compelled to impose costs? Which fundamental right is violated? Should we throw law to the winds because you come to court? the bench said, according to news agency PTI.

    The counsel for the petitioner submitted before the court that cow protection is very important.

    The bench warned the lawyer that it would impose costs after which he withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

    The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Non-Government Organization (NGO) Govansh Sewa Sadan and others seeking a direction to the centre to declare cow as a national animal.

    supreme court cow national animal refused plea

    Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 14:57 [IST]
    X