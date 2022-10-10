On par with married women an unmarried woman has right to abort: SC

Cow as national animal? Is this our job asks SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 10: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the centre to declare cow as a national animal.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Abhay S Oka asked the petitioner what fundamental right was being affected. "Is this the job of the court? Why do you file such petitions where we are compelled to impose costs? Which fundamental right is violated? Should we throw law to the winds because you come to court? the bench said, according to news agency PTI.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted before the court that cow protection is very important.

The bench warned the lawyer that it would impose costs after which he withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

On plea of girl with speech defect, SC notice to Centre

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Non-Government Organization (NGO) Govansh Sewa Sadan and others seeking a direction to the centre to declare cow as a national animal.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 14:57 [IST]