SC refuses to interfere with sedition law

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 06: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking framing of a proper mechanism to deal with alleged misuse of the sedition law by the government machinery.

    A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar dismissed the plea filed by a social activist and said it was open for the petitioner to approach the appropriate authority.

    At the outset, the apex court told advocate Utsav Singh Bains, appearing for the petitioner, that he could not seek quashing of an FIR in a sedition case filed against the management of a Karnataka school for allegedly allowing students to stage an anti-CAA and anti-NRC drama.

      Bains told the bench that he was not pressing for a prayer of FIR quashing and that the petitioner has also sought a direction for framing of a proper mechanism to deal with the alleged misuse of the sedition law.

      "Let the affected party come and we will hear them. Why it should be done at your instance," the bench said, refusing to entertain the petition.

      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 15:23 [IST]
