Attempt to divert attention from Delhi excise scam: CBI refutes Manish Sisodia's claims

New Delhi, Sep 05: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday refused Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claims that Jitendra Kumar, Deputy Legal Advisor in CBI committed suicide because he was pressurised to make a strong false case against him.

"CBI strongly refutes this mischievous and misleading statement by Sisodia. It is clarified that the gentleman officer Late Jitendra Kumar was in no way connected with the investigation of this case. He was Deputy Legal Advisor in-charge of prosecution; in which capacity he was supervising prosecutors who are conducting the trial of already charge-sheeted cases in Delhi," the probe agency said in a statement.

CBI officials will check my bank locker on Tuesday: Manish Sisodia

"Further, as per the Delhi Police, which is conducting inquest into the death, the officer has not held anyone responsible for his death in his suicide note," the statement said.

"The Excise policy case is under investigation. As such no clean chit has been given to any of the accused," it said.

"The mischievous and misleading statement of Sisodia is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation in the Delhi Excise Policy case, and also amounting to interference in the inquest proceedings into the death of the gentleman officer," it further said.

Hours after the BJP released a 'sting operation' video to expose the Aam Aadmi Party's role in the Delhi liquor scam, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tore into the Centre, saying that they are mounting such pressure to press for his arrest that a CBI officer committed suicide as a result.He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he only thinks of destabilising governments in non-BJP states by poaching MLAs.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last month raided the Delhi residence of Sisodia after it registered an FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.