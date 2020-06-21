Solar Eclipse 2020 LIVE: India set to witness rare 'ring of fire' eclipse today

India

New Delhi, June 21: India set to witness its deepest annual solar eclipse on Sunday. An annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire will begin at 9.16 am. The first solar eclipse of the year will start at 10.19 am and end at 2.02 pm. The partial phase of the eclipse will end at 3.04 pm.

The annular phase will be visible in the morning from some places within a narrow corridor of northern India parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. A few prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh. From the rest of the country, it will be visible as partial solar eclipse.

The safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using a proper filter like aluminised mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making a projection of the Sun's image on a white board by telescope. Solar eclipse should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time as it can cause permanent damage even leading to blindness. Obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of the partial eclipse will be around 94 per cent in Delhi, 80 per cent in Guwahati, 78 per cent in Patna, 75 per cent in Silchar, 66 per cent in Kolkata, 62 per cent in Mumbai, 37 per cent in Bangalore, 34 per cent in Chennai, 28 per cent in Port Blair. A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and when all the three celestial objects are aligned. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the angular diameter of the Moon falls short of that of the Sun such that it cannot cover up the latter completely. As a result, a ring of the Sun's disk remains visible around the Moon. This gives an image of a ring of fire. Another annular eclipse will occur in 2022, but that it will be hardly visible from India. The annular path also passes through Congo, Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and China. The next annular eclipse will be seen from South America in December 2020.