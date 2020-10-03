Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi, says his visit is 'not for justice but politics'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 03: Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying his visit to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras amid outrage over gang-rape case, Union minister Smriti Irani slammed him saying his visit is for "politics and not for justice to the victim".

"People are aware of Congress's tactics. That's why they ensured a historic win for the BJP in 2019 elections. People understand that their visit to Hathras is for their politics and not for justice to the victim," the BJP leader said.

'We need justice, not money,' says Hathras gang-rape victim's kin

On Thursday, Rahul and his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped and detained by Uttar Pradesh police in Greater Noida while they were traveling to Hathras to meet the family of the victim.

A Congress delegation led by the former party president will again try to visit Hathras this afternoon.

Hathras gangrape case: Not our girl's body says the mother; Demands narco on DM

"INC India delegation led by Rahul Gandhi will meet the family members to hear their grievances and demand justice for the victim and her family who have been denied justice and severely traumatised by the BJP Government in UP," tweeted Congress' general secretary KC Venugopal.

"Nothing in the world can stop me from going to Hathras to meet this unhappy family to share their pain," Rahul said in a tweet this morning. Meanwhile, security has been heightened and barricades have been put up at the toll plaza on Delhi Noida Direct Flyway in view of Rahul's visit.