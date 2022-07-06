Fined for denying boy with special needs, here is what IndiGo plans to do next

Will take action soon: Scindia on IndiGo’s Kannur-Trivandrum flight incident

Smoke detected in cabin of IndiGo's Raipur-Indore flight after landing; DGCA begins probe

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 6: In yet another incident of a snag in a flight, the cabin crew of an IndiGo Raipur-Indore flight observed smoke in the plane after it landed at its destination on Tuesday, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

All the passengers were able to disembark from the aircraft safely, PTI reported. However, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the incident, the officials added.

As per news agency ANI, smoke was detected from the cabin during taxi after landing.

However, IndiGo has not responded to the incident, yet.

Aviation regulator DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet on Wednesday following eight technical malfunction incidents involving the airline's planes in the last 18 days.

On Tuesday, four such incidents were reported.

While SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi on July 5 as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning, Kandla - Mumbai flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai after cracks were noticed on the outer windshield of the aircraft mid-air.

The third incident involved China-bound SpiceJet cargo plane which returned to Kolkata as the pilots realised after taking off that its weather radar was not working. Further, an engine of a Vistara aircraft on way from Bangkok failed after it landed at the Delhi airport.