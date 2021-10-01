Singer Teenu Arora soon to launch his new number with Zee Music; “Baaki Sab Theek Hai!”

Well-known music composer, Harjot Arora, fondly known as Teenu Arora is soon to release his brand-new melancholic song Baaki Sab Theek hai with Shahid Mallya. The lyrics penned by Irshaad Dalal are bound to toufach the depth of the heart. Released on Zee Music, the music video features Nivedita Chandel and others in a very pleasing fashion.

Teenu has also composed music for various feature films like Mumbai Mast Kallander, Bhawnao Ko Samjho, Kama Sutra 3D, I am Banni (hindi films) to 22 G Tussi Ghaint Ho (Punjabi film), Beautiful love (Malayalam film) and Aa Chhe Aapni Dosti Unlimited a gujrati film. He has given to background scores to various award-winning short films like Old Kid, my mother is a liar, Shatika, Blossom, Kirdaar and many more. His bag of music also contains remixed songs like Balma, Khiladi 786 and many more.

With Teenu's music and the melodious voice of Shahid Mallya ripping the edges of your heart beats the song bears a depth of pain as well with reverberates through Mallya's voice. The video is shot in scenic locations and blends well with the emotions of the characters on the screen.

Nivedita, as usual, looks gorgeous and sexy. Dazzling on the grooves of the music she carries herself so well that she is the sight of an eye. The audio-visual synchronization will make you nostalgic with the remembrance of the most loved person.

The wait is worth and would be over soon. Baaki Sab Theek hai is to be released on Youtube.

