India's 1st indigenous vaccine for cervical cancer to launch today; Know price, availability and other details

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 01: India's first indigenously developed quadrivalent Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine for the prevention of cervical cancer will be launched today. The most awaited vaccine will be launched by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh at IIC Delhi.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had last month granted market authorisation to Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture an indigenously-developed vaccine against cervical cancer.

According to the officials, the qHPV vaccine CERVAVAC has demonstrated robust antibody response that is nearly 1,000 times higher than the baseline against all targeted HPV types and in all dose and age groups.

Cervical cancer in India ranks as the second most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age.

The DCGI's approval had come following recommendation by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the CDSCO on June 15 after Prakash Kumar Singh, director (government and regulatory affairs) at Serum Institute, had applied to the DCGI seeking market authorisation of qHPV after the phase second and third clinical trial was completed with support of the Department of Biotechnology under the Ministry of Science and Technology to ensure its early availability.

How it occurs

Cervical cancer occurs in the cells of the cervix - the lower part of the uterus. It's mostly caused by various strains of HPV, which is sexually transmitted.

Cervavac Price:

According to reports, it is expected that the SII's Cervavac will cost less than options available from foreign drug makers, making it more affordable for Indian households.

Who can get HPV vaccine:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that the HPV vaccine be given to girls and boys between ages 11 and 12. It can be given as early as age 9. It's ideal for girls and boys to receive the vaccine before they have sexual contact and are exposed to HPV .

Existing vaccines

Currently, there are two vaccines developed to protect against human papillomavirus (HPV), Gardasil and Cervarix. Each dose costs Rs 2,800 per dose (Gradasil) or Rs 3,299 (Cervarix).

Is cervical cancer vaccination necessary?

It is important to give it to girls and boys before they have any sexual contact and get exposed to HPV. Girls/women 15 years of age and older, as well as those who are immuno-compromised like living with HIV, require 3 doses. Once infected with HPV, the vaccine might not be as effective since the response is a lot better at younger ages.