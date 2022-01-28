Sidhu a cruel man, drove mother out of home alleges sister

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 28: Ahead of the Punjab elections, Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister Suman Tur alleged that her brother is a cruel person who had driven their out of the house in 1986. She said that their mother died at the Delhi railway station in 1989 as a destitute.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister from the US, Suman Toor alleges that he abandoned their old-aged mother after the death of their father in 1986 & she later died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station in 1989.



(Source: Suman Toor) pic.twitter.com/SveEP9YrsD — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

Suman Tur made the allegations against Sidhu at a press conference in Chandigarh. She also said that she has documents to prove the allegations. Sidhu had severed ties with her and their mother for property, she alleged while adding she never wanted money from her brother.

Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 15:43 [IST]