Sheena Bora Murder case accused Peter Mukerjea hospitalised in Mumbai's JJ hospital

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Mar 17: Sheena Bora Murder case accused Peter Mukerjea was admitted to JJ Hospital after he complained of chest pain.

Peter Mukerjea is an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case which had happened in 2012. Mukerjea is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail. The case was registered in 2015 where Peter is charged for conspiracy.

He had moved the bail application in November last year before special CBI Judge J C Jagdale but it was opposed.

Sheena Bora, the daughter of Indrani Mukerjea from an earlier relationship, was murdered in April 2012. However, the entire episode of her death came to light in August 2015.